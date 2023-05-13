Imran Khan row: Ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith reacts to former Pakistan PM's release

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jemima Goldsmith reacts to Imran Khan's release.

Following the release of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from custody of the country's anti-corruption watchdog, ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith reacted to the news while expressing her happiness. Jemima's pro-Imran tweet has also led to some Pakistanis even questioning Khan's decision to divorce her, reported The Express Tribune newspaper.

Although Jemima had not spoken about the initial arrest, her pro-Imran tweet, after the Supreme Court declared the manner of his arrest illegal, is now doing the rounds as Pakistanis have always 'rooted for' the 49-year-old UK-based producer, the report said.

Jemima tweeted, "Finally sense has prevailed," attaching a screenshot of the news of Khan's release. Khan, 70, was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday by paramilitary Rangers personnel on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.

The IHC on Friday granted Khan protective bail for two weeks in a corruption case and barred the authorities from arresting him in any case registered anywhere in the country until Monday. Pakistanis who are ever-ready to ship Imran and Jemima saw this as an opportunity to appreciate the filmmaker and reminisce the days when she was the entire nation's sister-in-law.

One Twitter user drew a comparison between Jemima and Imran and Lily and Snape from Harry Potter. "She's the 'always' to his 'after all this time," a Twitter user wrote. "Imran Khan is a born winner. He's bound to win, God-willing. The only greatest loss of his life is her," penned another user of the microblogging site.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan Row: PM Shehbaz Sharif slams 'liars' PTI leaders for pushing Pakistan to 'destruction'

According to The Express Tribune, Jemima's popularity among Pakistanis can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, her marriage to Imran, who is widely admired in Pakistan as a cricket legend and a prominent political figure, contributed to her visibility and acceptance within the country. Jemima's association with her former husband helped foster positive sentiments towards her. Secondly, Jemima actively engaged with various charitable and philanthropic initiatives in Pakistan. She demonstrated a genuine interest in the welfare of the Pakistani people and worked on projects related to education, healthcare, and social development.

Her dedication to these causes resonated with many Pakistanis, who appreciated her efforts to improve the lives of underprivileged communities. Additionally, Jemima's respectful approach towards Pakistani culture and traditions endeared her to the local population, the report said. Despite being from a different cultural background, she embraced the Pakistani way of life and immersed herself in the country's customs. This earned her the respect and admiration of Pakistanis who appreciated her willingness to embrace their culture, wrote the paper.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan gets blanket relief in several cases filed after May 9, granted two-week bail

ALSO RAED | Pakistan: Firing outside Islamabad HC, Imran Khan present inside court premises, say reports

Latest World News