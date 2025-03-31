Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed former PM, nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Imran Khan's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize was announced by the members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA) which is an advocacy group founded last December that also belong to the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum.

Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan, who is currently lodged in a jail, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts for human rights and democracy. The 72-year-old was nominated by the Members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA), which is an advocacy group founded last December and also belongs to the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum.

"We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, we have nominated Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, to the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan," Partiet Sentrum said on X on Sunday.

Earlier in 2019, Khan was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote peace in South Asia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations every year following which they select the winner through a lengthy eight-month process, The Express Tribune reported.

The former cricketer is also the founder of Pakistan's main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, and has been incarcerated since August 2023. This January, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case related to the misuse of authority and corruption.

It was the fourth major case in which the former premier was convicted. Three earlier convictions related to selling state gifts, leaking state secrets, and unlawful marriage were overturned or suspended by courts.

Khan lost power after a no-confidence vote in April 2022, however, he has denied all charges levied against him, terming them as politically motivated.

