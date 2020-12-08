Tuesday, December 08, 2020
     
'What happened Khan sahab': Twitterati asks Imran Khan as Pak PM unfollows everyone, including ex-wife Jemima

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone on Twitter including his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith.

New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2020 21:30 IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone on Twitter including his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith. So far, as no reports of any technical glitch has surfaced, it seems that the development is authentic. Though the Pakistan's premier has unfollowed everyone on Twitter, people are amazed and guessing a reason behind this move.

Taking to micro-blogging site, users have been discussing possible reasons for Imran Khan to unfollow everyone including his ex-wife. While some have a genuine reaction, many have started trolling the prime minister.

People are trying to guess various reasons behind Imran Khan's move of not to follow anyone anymore on Twitter.

While there has been no official reaction from the Pakistan PM on why did he chose to make this move, here's how Tweeple are reacting on the micro-blogging site.

Faheem Ali (@FaheemA10245390) asked, "What happened khan sahab?"

