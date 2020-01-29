Pak PM Imran Khan says nurses at hospital looked like 'hoors' after painkiller injection. Watch Video

Image Source : FACEBOOK Nurses looked like 'hoors' after injection: Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister was admitted to a hospital after he had fallen from a stage. Soon after the doctors gave him an injection, the Pakistan Prime Minister said the nurses at the hospital looked like 'hoors' to him. (The literal meaning of hoor in the Arabic language is a woman who is absolutely gorgeous and beautiful, or one who is extremely fair-complexioned.) The injection given to Khan was to ease the pain.

Speaking at a fundraiser for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Karachi, Imran Khan had spoken about his fall from an elevator a few years ago.

In the 40 second clip shared by journalist Naila Inayat, Imran Khan is apparently praising a doctor at an event who treated him.

One injection is all it takes for the PM to see nurses as hoors.. pic.twitter.com/syX4hAPxY0 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) January 27, 2020

"It was such an injection that the pain went away entirely," he said. "My whole world changed. I started seeing the nurses there as hoors," he said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said he felt so better after the injection that he even made a speech on TV which he couldn't remember later. However, he said that when the injection's medicine faded, he started to feel the pain again, Geo news reported.

"I pressed him [Dr Asim] so much. I told him to give me the injection again, for God's sake," said the Prime Minister. "I even threatened him by saying I will deal with you. Give me the injection. However, he did not."

In 2013, Khan sustained serious injuries on his head and back after falling down from a lifter. The incident occurred in Lahore, a few days before the general elections were contested.

