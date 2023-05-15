'Pak military plans to keep me in jail for 10 years,' alleges Imran Khan, speaks on possible PTI ban

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Attacking the Pakistan military, former Chief Minister Imran Khan on Monday claimed that the country's military establishment has plans of keeping him in jail for the next 10 years under sedition charges. Khan made the allegation in a series of tweets saying, "So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum (Khan's wife) in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years."

The tweets came after Khan held a meeting of PTI leaders at his Lahore residence. The 70-year-old leader, who has been on bail in more than 100 cases, further said, "To ensure that there is no public reaction, they have done two things -- first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled."

"This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won't come out. And tomorrow they will again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open). Meanwhile, as we speak, houses are being broken in and shamelessly police are manhandling the women of the houses," he said.

Giving his message to the people of Pakistan, Khan said, "My message to the people of Pakistan; I will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi till the last drop of my blood because for me death is preferable than to be enslaved by these assortments of crooks. "I urge all my people to remember that we have pledged LA Illah ha illalah, that we bow to no one except the One (Allah). If we bow to the idol of fear there will only be humiliation and dismemberment for our future generations. Countries where there is injustice and law of jungle prevails, don't survive for long."

Imran Khan on possible crackdown, ban on party

The PTI chief compared the possible ban on his party with that of Awami League in erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. "And finally they will ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan. (Just as they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan)," he tweeted. The PTI chief also alleged that the Shehbaz government will suspend internet services and ban social media.

He further spoke about the 'London plan' of Shehbaz Sharif government that aims to outlaw his party PTI and put his wife Bushra begum in jail. "So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years," Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Notably, Shehbaz Sharif earlier decided to extend his stay for one more day on the directives of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London when he went for King Charles's coronation. "Then will follow complete crackdown on whatever is left of PTI leadership and workers," said Imran Khan.

PTI to file 'kidnapping' charges against Rangers, NAB

Meanwhile, Khan's political party announced on Sunday that it will be filing cases of 'kidnapping' against the Punjab Rangers and the National Accountibility Bureau (NAB) in relation to Imran Khan.

The Rangers had arrested the ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case while acting on the anti-graft watchdog's warrant.

Khan's arrest erupted violent protests in different parts of the country. At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries during the days-long protests with internet services remaining suspended since then across the country.

The PTI also announced registering cases over murders of unarmed citizens during the peaceful protests. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, caretaker Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers -- Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Azam Khan -- police officers, including IGs and others, will be nominated in FIRs, read the statement.

