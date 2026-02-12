Pakistan: Imran Khan loses 85% vision in right eye, Supreme Court orders urgent medical evaluation

Islamabad:

Pakistan's Supreme Court has directed an immediate medical evaluation of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after a report revealed that he has lost 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye. The order followed a submission by Barrister Salman Safdar, appointed as amicus curiae, who met Khan inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail and noted that the former Prime Minister now retains only 15 per cent vision in his right eye.

A video circulating online showed Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, breaking down upon learning that he can see only 15 per cent. The court also instructed jail authorities to allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder to speak with his children.

Long incarceration and health concerns

Imran Khan has been in jail since August 5, 2023, after his arrest from his Lahore residence following a corruption conviction. He is currently held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, a high-security facility. Last month, he was rushed to a hospital in Islamabad for a medical procedure related to an eye ailment, prompting heightened concerns from his party over his deteriorating health.

Supreme Court stresses need for urgent action

A two-member bench led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan resumed hearing a case on Khan's living conditions. The bench ordered a detailed medical check-up before February 16. During the hearing, Afridi said, "The issue of Imran's health is most important" and added that "intervention was necessary". The bench also reiterated that Khan must be allowed to make a phone call to his children, with the Chief Justice noting that the matter of his "telephone calls with his children is also important".

Report highlights vision loss and alleged negligence

The Supreme Court's order was based on a detailed report from Safdar, who met Khan on Tuesday. It was the first in-person meeting Khan had with anyone since December 2, when his sister Uzma Khan met him for 20 minutes. According to Dawn, the report described the conditions inside Khan's cell, the facilities he receives, and the layout of his compound.

Safdar quoted Khan as saying that "despite the treatment administered (including an injection), he has been left with only 15 per cent vision in his right eye". Khan told him that until October 2025, he had "normal 6 x 6 vision in both eyes". His eyesight then deteriorated, and despite repeatedly informing the jail superintendent about blurred and hazy vision, "no action was taken by the jail authorities".

The report stated that Khan eventually suffered a sudden and complete loss of vision in his right eye. An ophthalmologist from Pims Hospital, Dr Muhammad Arif, examined him and diagnosed a blood clot that caused severe damage.

Lawyer distances himself from earlier comments

A day earlier, Safdar issued a clarification stating he had not made any public comments about Khan's health. He said any statements attributed to him were "misrepresented and misreported". On the day he visited Khan, Safdar had told reporters that the former prime minister was "fine and healthy".

