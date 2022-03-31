Imran Khan says not anti-India, anti-America, blames foreign conspiracy behind Pakistan political crisis

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Highlights Imran Khan addressed the nation Live on blamed that foreign conspiracy is behind the crisis

Imran Khan said that his government's foreign policy is not anti-India and anti-America

Khan, however, blamed America claiming it wants to remove him from power

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, facing the no-trust motion and government's existentional crisis, on Thursday addressed the nation and said that his government's foreign policy is not driven by being anti-India or anti-America.

In his address to the nation Live, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claims that a foreign nation sent a message to them (Pakistan) that Imran Khan needs to be removed else Pakistan will suffer consequences.

Htting out at America, Imran Khan - who in the past few days has been saying that foreign forces are behind creating political instability in the country - said that a threatening letter has revealed that if he stays in power in Pakistan then the country will have to face tough times and its relations with the United States will deteriorate.

He further claims that if somehow he no longer remains in power, then nothing will happen, and Pakistan's relations with the US will not be impacted.

Imran Khan accused the opposition of hand in gloves with the foreign powers.

"I'm fortunate that God gave me everything-fame, wealth, everything. I don't need anything today, he gave me everything for which I am very thankful. Pakistan is only 5 years older than me, I'm from the 1st generation of country to be born after independence," he said.

