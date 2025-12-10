Imran Khan likely to be shifted from Adiala Jail amid persistent protests by his supporters in Pakistan Pakistani authorities are considering shifting former Prime Minister Imran Khan from Adiala Jail due to recurring protests by his supporters. The move follows clashes outside the prison after his family and lawyers were denied a meeting, triggering political tension and allegations from the PTI.

Islamabad:

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan could be shifted out of Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail amid persistent protest demonstrations by his supporters outside the prison, officials said on Wednesday. A senior Punjab government official told PTI that the provincial administration is expected to take a decision soon in consultation with federal authorities.

District Jail Attock among options

"The Punjab government is seriously considering shifting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan to some other prison due to constant protest demonstrations outside the Adiala Jail," the official said, adding that District Jail Attock is being considered as one of the possible alternatives. Prime Minister's Coordinator for Information Ikhtiyar Wali said the continuous protests had disrupted the daily lives of residents living near the jail complex. "Efforts are being made to spread chaos under the guise of protest outside Adiala. Many PTI leaders want their jailed leader to be transferred elsewhere," he claimed.

Protests escalate after meeting denied

Tensions flared outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday after prison authorities did not allow Khan's sisters and lawyers to meet him. Following the denial, his sisters and supporters staged a protest. In response, Punjab Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd and seized several vehicles in the early hours of Wednesday. The area was later cleared. The PTI condemned the police action, alleging that despite court orders, Khan's family was denied access to him. The party described the use of water cannons on women during harsh winter conditions as "inhumane" and accused authorities of denying the former prime minister his basic rights as a prisoner.

Pak general's accusation against Khan

Last week, a senior Pakistani general accused Khan of orchestrating a well-planned onslaught against the armed forces through the media, describing him as a "narcissistic" and "mentally sick” person. Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, also warned Khan that such acts would no longer be tolerated.

"That threat emanates from a delusional mindset of a delusional person who has become captive to his own ego, thinking that his wishes are bigger than those of the state of Pakistan,” Chaudhry said while talking to the media, as per news agency PTI. "His ego, his wishes, and frustrations have increased to such an extent that he thinks that the world would cease to exist without him,” he said, without naming 78-year-old Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023.

