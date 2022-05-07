Did Imran Khan just call himself a 'donkey'? Watch to find out

Follow us on Image Source : AP Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have landed in the spotlight yet again, this time for a comment he couldn't predict getting trolled for. Commenting on his stay in the United Kingdom, Imran Khan was speaking in a podcast with Pakistani content creators Junaid Akram, Muzammil Hassan and Talh. Apparently, in an attempt to describe himself as a true Pakistani, he said, "I was very welcome in the UK but I never considered it my home. I was always a Pakistani first. A donkey doesn't turn into a zebra if you paint lines on it. A donkey remains a donkey."

A video of his interview is going viral on Twitter, with netizens reacting to him indirectly referring to himself as a 'donkey'. Hasan Zaidi, a journalist with Pakistani media outlet Dawn, shared Khan's video. Have a look:

The clip set off several reactions on Twitter. While some wondered if he called himself a donkey, others said he even indirectly called all Pakistanis donkeys.

Another user not just took a dig at Imran Khan, but also slammed newly inducted Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif.

Imran Khan was voted out of power as 174 members of the country's National Assembly went against him during the voting on the no-confidence motion. Leader of the Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the Prime Minister instead.

