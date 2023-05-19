Big relief to Imran Khan! Lahore court grants bail to former Pakistan PM in Jinnah House attack case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan got bail in the Jinnah House attack case. In a big relief, Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief till June 2. Further, the court also directed Khan to participate in the investigation.

Earlier on May 17, the Cantonment military police opened the historic Corps Commander Lahore House known as ‘Jinnah House’ for the public after it was torched by arsonists following the anti-government protests against the arrest of former Prime Minister Khan on May 9.

