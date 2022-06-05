Islamabad on high alert amid Imran Khan's assassination rumours; gatherings banned

Follow us on Image Source : AP Islamabad on high alert amid Imran Khan's assassination rumours

Highlights Security has been tightened in Islamabad and in adjoining areas of Bani Gala in the city

A police spokesperson confirmed section 144 has already been imposed in the city

Islamabad Police will provide complete security to Imran Khan as per the law, the police said

Security agencies in Islamabad were on Saturday put on high alert in adjoining areas of Bani Gala in the city after rumours of a plot being hatched to assassinate former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan started doing the rounds. A police spokesperson confirmed section 144 has already been imposed in the city and gatherings have been banned.

"In view of the expected arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, which is a residential area located in Islamabad, security in the area has been beefed up and a high alert has been sounded. However, until now Islamabad Police has not received any confirmed news of return from Imran Khan's team," Islamabad Police tweeted.

"Security Division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala. A list of people in Bani Gala has not been provided yet to Police. Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and any congregation is not allowed as per orders of District Magistrate," it said.

"Islamabad Police will provide complete security to Imran Khan as per the law and reciprocal cooperation is expected from Security teams of Imran Khan as well," the police added.

Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan said that if anything happens to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, the act will be treated as an attack on Pakistan.

"Anything happens to our leader Imran Khan, will be treated as attack on Pakistan. Response will aggressive - the Handlers will also regret," Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan-led PTI govt ‘miserably failed’ people of Gwadar: Pak PM Shehbaz

Hitting out at the previous government, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work on projects in Gwadar. The prime minister asserted that the development of Pakistan was linked with peace, stability and progress in Balochistan.

“The coalition govt aims to assist Balochistan by working with the provincial govt & local elders to chart the way forward,” Sharif said in a tweet on Saturday.

"During my visit to Gwadar, I witnessed how PTI govt miserably failed the people of Gwadar. Despite wasting billions of rupees & precious time, it could not complete any project for resolution of water & electricity issues for the locals who gave great sacrifices for Gwadar port," he said.

During his day-long trip to Balochistan on Friday, Sharif took part in the inauguration ceremony of the Eastbay Expressway and the groundbreaking of seven more development projects for Gwadar.

A component of the CPEC, the six-lane Eastbay Expressway would connect the Gwadar Port with the Makran Coastal Highway, also providing a link to Karachi, The Express Tribune reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | More trouble for Imran Khan! Govt may book former Pak PM for sedition

Latest World News