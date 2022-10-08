Imran Khan likely to be arrested in foreign funding case; several PTI leaders held: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP Imran Khan likely to be arrested in foreign funding case

Highlights Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ordered concerned authorities to lodge a case against Imran Khan

Earlier too, it was reported the federal govt has prepared a plan to put Khan under house arrest

The development came after the announcement of the much-hyped long march in Islamabad

Imran Khan is likely to be arrested in foreign funding case, several media reports have suggested. The development comes soon after leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Tariq Shafi, Hamid Zaman and Saif Niazi were arrested in the same case on Friday.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ordered concerned authorities to lodge a case against Imran Khan, news agency ANI reported quoting ARY.

Earlier too, it was reported that the federal government has prepared a plan, under which the police have been given a go-ahead to put Imran Khan under house arrest at his Banigala residence after the announcement of the much-hyped long march.

Notably, PTI leader Saifullah Niazi was also taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime wing on Friday, on charges of running an 'unauthorized' website, which was being used for illegal fundraising, the report stated.

"After Shehbaz Sharif's press conference yesterday and the subsequent arrests of Tariq Shafi, Hamid Zaman and Saif Niazi, it is clear that the government is panicking and is scared after the announcement of 'Azadi March'," PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain tweeted.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Rana Sanaullah gave reasons for the detention and noted that the PTI leaders were not appearing before the FIA in the party's prohibited funding case.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan directed party workers to get ready for the 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' in Islamabad.

Post the announcement, the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government had decided to call out the army and deploy troops in the capital city if PTI chief Imran Khan gave a call for the march.

The ousted prime minister claimed that there is only one way for Pakistan to come out of the prevailing situation and that is to ensure fresh general elections in the country.

While addressing a mega rally last month in Punjab's Rahimyar Khan district, Khan said he would give the final call for anti-government protests when the time was ripe, asserting that it would come when he is assured that he can "take three wickets in one ball".

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Four individuals want me assassinated, alleges former PM Imran Khan

Latest World News