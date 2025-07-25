Imran Khan alleges he's facing 'harshest prison term in Pakistan's history' The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief further alleged that prison authorities have withheld the books his family sent him for several months. In addition to this, he claimed that he no longer has access to newspapers or television, cutting him off from the outside world completely.

Lahore:

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been behind bars since August 2023, claimed on Thursday that he is enduring the "harshest prison term" in the nation's history. The 72-year-old leader is currently lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. Khan said he is being subjected to extreme restrictions and isolation.

"I am enduring the harshest prison term in the country's history solely for the supremacy of the Constitution and in service of my nation," he was quoted as saying in a post uploaded on his verified X handle, news agency PTI reported. "The level of oppression and authoritarianism is such that even the water I have for ablution is filthy and contaminated with dirt, unfit for any human being," Khan alleged.

'Books and media access denied'

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief further alleged that prison authorities have withheld the books his family sent him for several months. In addition to this, he claimed that he no longer has access to newspapers or television, cutting him off from the outside world completely. "I have spent countless hours re-reading the same old books, but now even those are no longer available," he added.

Compares jail conditions to Nawaz Sharif

Khan asserted that no political leader in Pakistan's history has faced the kind of treatment he is currently experiencing. He contrasted this with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who, despite being involved in several corruption cases, "was granted every possible comfort" during his imprisonment. Khan emphasised that his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is "innocent" and not involved in politics, is being subjected to "inhumane conditions" in prison.

Alleges violation of basic rights

The cricketer-turned-politician further alleged that all his basic human rights have been violated. Even the minimum facilities accorded to ordinary prisoners under the law and the jail manual are denied to him. "Despite repeated requests, I have not been allowed to speak to my children. Political meetings have also been restricted; I am only permitted to meet certain ‘choice individuals’, while all other interactions are barred," he said.

Urges unity for August 5 movement

Khan appealed to his party members to set aside all internal differences and focus solely on the movement planned for August 5. The PTI is all set to launch the "Free Imran Khan Movement" from August 5 across the country. Khan's sons --Suleman and Kasim -- are currently in the US, meeting with the Trump administration and Congressmen as part of efforts to release Khan who has been in jail for the last two years in multiple cases.

(With inputs from PTI)

