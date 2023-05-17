Will not remove Pakistan Army chief, if I'll become PM: Imran Khan in his address

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Will not remove Pakistan Army chief, if I'll become PM, says Imran Khan in his address.

Imran Khan address : While addressing the nation today (May 17) on several issues, former Pakistan prime minister and PTI chief said that he will not remove the Army chief from his post whenever he will become the Prime Minister of the country.

"I will not remove Army chief, if I'll become Pakistan PM, says Imran Khan in his address on Wednesday.

He further said, "I do want Pakistan to become like Afghanistan, Syria or Libya," said PTI chief in his address.

"There are several people who intentionally want that I will fight with the Army personnel and they are trying to trap me in illegal cases," Imran Khan added.

Imran Khan on Nawaz Sharif:

He termed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as 'bhagoda'.

Imran Khan house gheraoed:

Earlier in the day, the interim Punjab government on Wednesday gheraoed former prime minister's Zaman Park residence in Lahore suspecting that at least 30-40 terrorists have taken refuge inside Imran Khan's house.

According to reports, police have given a 24-hour deadline to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over the "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at Imran Khan's residence.

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Imran Khan's house gheraoed by Punjab Police suspecting presence of '40 terrorists'

Latest World News