Imran Khan accuses Shehbaz Sharif, Army Major General Faisal, among 3 people for attack at his rally

Imran Khan attacked: Imran Khan has accused Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal for attack at his rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad.

Imran Khan received bullet injuries in his legs after two men opened gunfire during his long march on Thursday's attack.

"A short while ago, Imran Khan told us to issue this statement on his behalf. He believes there are 3 people on whose behest this was done-Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal. He said he was receiving information and is saying this on that basis," PTI's Asad Umar & Mian Aslam Iqbal said.

