IMF funding conflict? $2 billion loan to Pakistan approved despite it harbouring terrorists

India has raised strong concerns regarding the International Monetary Fund's continued financial support to Pakistan, during a meeting of the IMF Executive Board. New Delhi expressed particular scepticism over the effectiveness of the Fund’s bailout packages, given Pakistan’s track record of poor compliance with programme conditions. Citing Pakistan as a prolonged borrower with limited progress on reforms, India abstained from the vote on the new lending arrangements.

“Pakistan has been a prolonged borrower from the IMF, with a very poor track record of implementation and adherence to programme conditions,” India stated, adding that repeated financial assistance has led Pakistan to accumulate significant debt, making it a “too big to fail debtor” for the IMF.

The IMF reviewed Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which includes a $1 billion instalment, and considered a new \$1.3 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). India raised doubts about the utility of these initiatives, referencing Pakistan’s inconsistent performance and continued return to the Fund for support. “In the past 35 years since 1989, Pakistan has received IMF disbursements in 28 years. Since 2019 alone, it has entered four separate IMF programmes,” India pointed out. “Had the previous ones succeeded in stabilising macroeconomic conditions, another bailout would not be necessary.”

India also voiced concerns about the possibility of IMF funds being misused, including potential diversion towards state-sponsored terrorism across borders.

In a press release, India questioned whether the repeated failures stemmed from weaknesses in the IMF's programme design, its monitoring processes, or Pakistan's unwillingness to implement necessary reforms. Additionally, New Delhi highlighted the influential role of Pakistan’s military in the country’s economic affairs. Despite nominal civilian governance, India noted, the military remains a dominant force, influencing key policy and economic decisions. This influence has grown through military participation in the Special Investment Facilitation Council, a powerful economic body. A 2021 United Nations report had previously identified military-linked enterprises as Pakistan’s largest business conglomerates.

Meanwhile, the IMF’s decision to approve the $1 billion disbursement was welcomed by Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the approval and criticised what he described as India’s “high-handed tactics” to obstruct the funding.

IMF's voting mechanism

Unlike the United Nations, where each member state has an equal vote, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) allocates voting power based on the economic size and financial contributions of its members. This means countries like the United States wield significantly greater influence in decision-making. Although the IMF generally aims to operate through consensus, the recent decision highlights a troubling disregard for India’s serious concerns.

Despite India's objections, which were rooted in Pakistan’s history of supporting cross-border terrorism and its repeated failures to meet IMF programme conditions, the Fund proceeded with its support. The so-called consensus effectively overlooked India's warnings about the risks of enabling a belligerent state that appears determined to further escalate regional tensions.

IMF's biggest debtors

According to data till 2024, the countries with the highest outstanding debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are:

Argentina: $32 billion Egypt: $11 billion Ukraine: $9 billion Pakistan: $7 billion Ecuador: $6 billion Colombia: $3 billion Angola: $3 billion Kenya: $3 billion Ghana: $2 billion Ivory Coast: $2 billion

These figures represent the total IMF credit outstanding for each country. Argentina leads the list with the highest debt, followed by Egypt and Ukraine. Pakistan ranks fourth among the top debtors.