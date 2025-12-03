Ilhan Omar is Garbage: Trump fires at Minnesota Representative, says doesn't he want Somalians in US Trump restated his attacks on Ilhan Omar, whose family fled Somalia’s civil war and lived in a Kenyan refugee camp before arriving in the United States.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Somali immigrants on Tuesday, telling a Cabinet meeting that he did not want Somali migrants in the United States and alleging that they depend heavily on welfare while providing nothing in return.

His remarks came as federal authorities prepared for a targeted immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota, which is home to the country’s largest Somali American community.

"They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country," Trump told reporters near the close of the lengthy meeting.

He went on to say, "Their country is no good for a reason. Your country stinks and we don’t want them in our country."

Trump also restated his attacks on Ilhan Omar, whose family fled Somalia’s civil war and lived in a Kenyan refugee camp before arriving in the United States.

“We can go one way or the other, and we’re going to go the wrong way, if we keep taking in garbage into our country,” Trump said. “Ilhan Omar is garbage. She's garbage. Her friends are garbage."

Speaking further about Somali immigrants, he said, “These aren't people that work. These aren't people that say, ‘Let’s go, c'mon. Let’s make this place great.’ These are people that do nothing but complain."

The remarks followed the administration’s decision last week to end long-standing deportation protections for Somali nationals that had been in place since 1991 when Somalia descended into civil war.

The planned enforcement operation in Minnesota, first reported by the New York Times, is expected to focus on Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis – St. Paul region who have final deportation orders. Officials say hundreds could be targeted, and incidental arrests may occur.

Last week, Trump vowed in a social media post to send Somalis “back to where they came from,” and claimed that Minnesota, home to the largest Somali community in the United States, is “a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity.”

Also read: Trump says US will soon strike 'bad ones' in Venezuela in crackdown on drug traffickers