Image Source : AP Woman pleasuring herself at Ikea store in China; company's response on viral video gains 9 million views

A video of a Chinese woman pleasuring herself at an Ikea store has gone viral on the social media. Ikea, meanwhile, has said it would be more careful of such incidents and will take to stricter measures to avoid such happenings in its shops in China, in the future. In the viral video, a woman, in the Ikea furniture store showroom, can be seen pleasuring herself in a half-naked condition, on sofas and beds. Other shoppers could be seen walking past the woman and in the background.

In a statement released by Ikea, the company has said, "We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behaviour, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store."

The homeware group said Saturday that it would take "even more careful security and public cleanliness measures" and encouraged all customers to "browse stores in an orderly and civilised way".

Ikea, however, did not reveal the name of the branch where the woman was seen in the video.

While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company's response to the clip gained nine million views.

The identity of the woman and the person who filmed it have not been revealed.

Meanwhile, some social media users have pointed out buyers not wearing masks, which suggested the video dated back before the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

The identity of the woman and the person who filmed it have not been revealed.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage