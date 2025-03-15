India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma, CM Rekha Gupta, and Parvesh Verma attend Iftar Party at India Islamic Centre Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, India TV's Rajat Sharma, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended a grand Iftar party at the India Islamic Centre. The event, hosted by Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson Kaushar Jahan, emphasized unity and communal harmony.

A grand Iftar party was organised at the India Islamic Centre in the capital on Friday, attended by several prominent figures from politics and media. India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Deputy CM Parvesh Verma, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain were among the distinguished guests.

The event was hosted by Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson Kaushar Jahan, bringing together leaders and dignitaries from various fields in a gesture of communal harmony and unity.

'Peace and prosperity for the nation,' says Rajat Sharma

Addressing the gathering, Rajat Sharma emphasized the sanctity of the month of Ramadan and wished for peace and prosperity in the country.

"Ramadan is a sacred and holy month. My heartfelt wish is for our country to prosper and for peace and harmony to prevail," he said.

'India thrives on peace and brotherhood' – CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her appreciation for the event, highlighting the importance of social harmony.

"I truly enjoyed being here. We must live together in social harmony. India is the world’s largest democracy, and in this democracy, we need to move forward with peace and love. Our country is woven together with the beautiful threads of love and unity," she stated.

'May this atmosphere of brotherhood continue' – Kaushar Jahan

Host and Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson Kaushar Jahan also spoke about the significance of togetherness and mutual respect.

"There is an atmosphere of brotherhood, love, and harmony in the country, and this is what people desire. I pray to the Almighty that this joyous and peaceful environment remains forever," she said.

The event served as a platform to celebrate unity and cultural diversity, reinforcing the spirit of Ramadan as a time for reflection, compassion, and togetherness.