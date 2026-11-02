'If the demands are met...': Iran signals reopening Hormuz within two days, puts ball in US' court

While the uncertainty regarding the conflict in the Middle East continues, Iran on Monday indicated that it is ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days, provided the United States (US) accepts its demands.

The remarks were made by Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, who said Tehran and Washington are exchanging messages via mediators, but underlined that "everything depends" on the US whether it accepts the Islamic Republic's demands.

"The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran's good-faith approach," AFP quoted Baqaei as saying. "We have stated that, if Iran's demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period."

Iran's claim on Hormuz

Nearly one-fifth of world's total crude transits the Hormuz. Since the conflict began on February 28 this year, Iran has closed the waterway and claimed its control, targeting vessels transiting the Hormuz without its authorisation.

But the US has emphasised that Hormuz must remain open and Iran couldn't claim a control on it. In retaliation, it also imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Iran lays down conditions for Hormuz

In an interview aired by Al Jazeera on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi had emphasised that the US needs to accept the conditions agreed upon between Iran and Oman for Hormuz. The US, he said, also needs to reduce the number of troops in the region and remove sanctions imposed in recent months.

Furthermore, Araghchi said shipping routes through the Hormuz that Iran has discussed upon with Oman must be recognised.

"The Qatari side proposed shortening the implementation period of the Iranian proposal to five days. We have reached a proposal at this stage that reduces the implementation period to two days," Araghchi said.

"Our conditions include lifting the sanctions imposed following the Islamabad memorandum and reducing US forces in the region... We demand the restoration of oil waivers and the release of all our frozen funds, including those held in Qatar," he added.

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