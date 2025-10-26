'If no agreement takes place...': Pakistan defence minister's 'open war' warning to Afghanistan Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan reached to an all-time high after the former conducted airstrikes in Kabul targeting TTP hideouts. Pakistan has been accusing Afghanistan harbouring TTP or Pakistani Taliban terrorists, an allegation Kabul has always denied.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who is known for his controversial remarks, on Saturday issued yet another warning to Afghanistan and said his country will enter into an 'open war' with its neighbour if the second round of peace talks in Türkiye's Istanbul failed.

"We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them," Asif said, as reported by Al Jazeera. "But I saw that they want peace."

Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict: A backgrounder

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan reached to an all-time high after the former conducted airstrikes in Kabul targeting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts. Pakistan has been accusing Afghanistan harbouring TTP or Pakistani Taliban terrorists, an allegation Kabul has always denied.

Later, Afghanistan conducted retaliatory strikes and claimed it has neutralised more than 50 troops of Pakistani forces and captured dozens of their posts. But Pakistan continued to attack Afghanistan along the Durand Line. In one of such attacks, three Afghan cricketers lost their lives after which the Taliban government cancelled a tri-series with Pakistan, which also included Sri Lanka.

Peace treaty signed in Qatar

With no side backing down, Qatar and Türkiye intervened, and finally a peace treaty was signed between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Doha. "During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries," said Qatar's foreign ministry in a statement.

Currently, the two sides are holding the second round of talks in Istanbul, Türkiye. The talks began on Saturday and will continue on Sunday.

Suicide attack averted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

In another development, Pakistani forced on Saturday claimed they averted an alleged suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, neutralising three terrorists. It must be noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a region that borders Afghanistan.

A statement by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a "potential catastrophic attack" by Pakistani forces in North Waziristan district's eneral area of Jhallar, saying the terrorists belonged to Fitna al-Khawarij and were planning to conduct a suicide attack using a vehicle.