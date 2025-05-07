If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Pakistan news: The strikes were carried out by the Indian armed forces on nine terrorist bases in Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor,' in retaliation to the recent Phalalgam terror attack.

Islamabad:

As Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Islamabad would 'wrap up' this tension 'if India steps down.'

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes early Wednesday targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke.

The missile strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

'Will definitely wrap up this tension'

Asif told Bloomberg Television, "This has been initiated by India. If India is ready to back down, they have taken the initiative. We just responded. We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we will never initiate anything hostile toward India. But if India attacks, we’ll respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension. But as long as we are under attack, under fire, we have to respond. We have to defend ourselves."

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given." "The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals," Sharif added.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly carried out the operation, mobilising assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

"Operation Sindoor" targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India's Ministry of Defence was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others. According to the Defence Ministry, these strikes were carried out in response to the "barbaric" terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

