'If I was on ballot, we would have won in a landslide': Trump as Republicans face midterm setback

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed the Republican Party's losses in the 2026 midterm elections on his absence from the ballot, claiming that the party would have secured a landslide victory had he contested the election. Trump's remarks came as Democrats had wrested the US Senate races in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Ohio – states where Trump campaigned hard, urging voters to pretend that he was on the ballot.

"I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Willing to accept results: Trump

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump said that he was willing to accept the results of the mid-term elections, where Democrats posted significant gains, flipping key Senate and gubernatorial races.

"I am absolutely willing to accept those results," Trump said as results trickled in.

Trump told the New York Times that he was prepared to work with Democrats. "We will work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out," the President said, days after claiming that he would run the administration over the next two years using his veto powers.

Democrats win US Senate

Democrats have regained control of the US Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a major setback for Republicans and setting the stage for increased congressional resistance to President Trump's agenda.

The election results reflected voter frustration over rising prices, the war in Iran, and concerns about government corruption. Democrats have also flipped seven seats in the House of Representatives, although control of the chamber remains too early to call.

Democratic control of the Senate will profoundly reshape Trump's final two years in office and likely hamstring his ability to push his agenda, including his hopes for sustaining a conservative shift to the Supreme Court.

Trump has promised he would use his veto power to block Democrats' agenda, forecasting the potential for gridlock in Washington.

The elections will drastically shift power in Washington. Democrats had been cautiously optimistic heading into Tuesday as they watched Republicans spend the campaign's final stretch pumping tens of millions of dollars into states and districts that Trump won handily two years ago, and watched Trump campaign across some of the reddest states.

(With AP inputs)

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