IDF mobilises 130,000 reservists for Gaza offensive; dual citizens face rising legal scrutiny

Jerusalem:

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has announced that about 130,000 reservists will be involved in an upcoming military operation aimed at taking control of Gaza City, PTI reported. The first group of 40,000 to 50,000 reservists is scheduled to report for duty on September 2. According to Israeli law, all citizens and permanent residents are required to serve in the IDF for a period ranging from 18 to 36 months.

The length of service depends on factors such as age, gender and marital status. After completing their initial service, individuals must also serve in the reserves for ten years.

Legal battle for dual citizenship holders

This has raised legal risks for nationals holding dual citizenship as such people living abroad are not automatically exempt and are required to address their military obligations through Israeli embassies or consulates.

In response to the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, Israel extended mandatory military service to three years. This move increased the size of the IDF to 169,500 active personnel and 465,000 reservists. While many reservists are currently based in Israel, a large number live in other countries.

UN experts on the issue

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2024 asked UN member states to refrain from providing help to Israel in maintaining the occupation of Palestinian territory. Amid this, as many as 40 UN experts asked the states to take steps to prevent their dual Israeli citizenship from serving in the IDF.

IDF’s fresh strikes in Gaza

On Israeli strikes that killed several civilians, including journalists, the IDF said they did not intend to kill people but Hamas had created ‘impossible’ conditions.

"I would like to be clear from the start - the IDF does not intentionally target civilians. Hamas began this war, and created impossible conditions,” IDF spokesperson BG Effie Defrin said.