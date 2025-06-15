Advertisement
IAF strikes Iranian refueling aircraft at Mashhad airport, Israeli military claims longest-range strike yet

According to early intelligence reports, the strike is part of Israel's broader strategy to assert aerial superiority over Iranian airspace amid rising regional tensions.

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion against Iran.
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has reportedly conducted a long-range strike on an Iranian refueling aircraft stationed at Mashhad Airport in eastern Iran which is nearly 2,300 kilometers from Israel. This marks the longest-range operation executed by the IAF since the launch of Operation Rising Lion.

According to early intelligence reports, the strike is part of Israel's broader strategy to assert aerial superiority over Iranian airspace amid rising regional tensions. The targeted refueling aircraft is believed to be a key asset in Iran’s military logistics chain.

More updates to follow.

