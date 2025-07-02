'I will not accept threats': Zohra Mamdani fires back at Trump's arrest warning amid NYC mayoral race Indian-origin mayoral candidate Zohra Mamdani strongly condemned former President Trump's threats of arrest over his stance on ICE, standing firm against intimidation. Leading in polls, Mamdani's progressive campaign highlights deep political divides in New York City's pivotal mayoral race.

New Delhi:

In a dramatic escalation of political rhetoric, President Donald Trump threatened to arrest Indian-origin Democratic mayoral candidate Zohra Mamdani if he attempts to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in New York City. Speaking at a roundtable, Trump called Mamdani a "communist" and "crazy," further questioning his citizenship and vowing to “keep a close eye” on him if elected.

"If he gets elected, we’ll have no choice but to arrest him. We don’t want a communist running the biggest city in the country," Trump said, adding that “many people” claim Mamdani is illegally residing in the U.S.

Mamdani responds: 'I will not be intimidated'

In a fiery response on Tuesday, Mamdani condemned Trump’s comments, calling them an attack on democracy and an attempt to silence immigrant voices.

"The President of the United States has threatened to arrest me, strip me of my citizenship, throw me into a detention camp, and deport me — not because I broke any law, but because I refuse to let ICE terrorise our city," Mamdani stated.

He continued, "This is not just an attack on me, but on every New Yorker who dares to raise their voice. I will not be intimidated."

Citizenship under scrutiny

The controversy over Mamdani’s citizenship has gained momentum among Republican circles. Born in Uganda to South Asian parents, Mamdani moved to the U.S. in 1998 at the age of seven and became a naturalised citizen in 2018.

Despite his legal status, several GOP leaders have questioned the legitimacy of his citizenship and are calling for its revocation. If elected, Mamdani would become New York City’s first Muslim mayor.

Trump praises Eric Adams, Mamdani criticises both

Trump also praised current NYC Mayor Eric Adams — a former Democrat now running as an independent — drawing sharp criticism from Mamdani. He accused Adams of enabling Trump-era immigration raids and claimed the incumbent mayor struck a deal with federal authorities to protect himself from corruption charges.

"When MAGA Republicans are trying to gut our social safety net and deny healthcare to millions in order to benefit billionaire donors, Adams siding with Trump’s hateful, divisive politics is nothing short of a scandal and voters will reject this in November," Mamdani said.

A campaign grounded in grassroots support

Mamdani, 33, has positioned himself as a progressive voice for working-class New Yorkers. In a campaign video, he stated that his message is resonating with immigrant, minority, and labour communities — groups often overlooked in mainstream politics.

"We didn’t just shake up the system — we redrew the political map,” Mamdani said. “If we don’t just tell people who to vote against, but show them who to vote for, we can win back those voters everyone else has given up on."

Mamdani leading in recent polls

Current polls show Mamdani leading both incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. His momentum has been fueled by promises to challenge institutional injustices, protect immigrants, and reinvest in public services.

The candidate’s strong opposition to ICE and vocal support for marginalised communities have made him both a symbol of hope for progressive voters and a target for conservative backlash.

As the race for New York City mayor intensifies, the clash between Mamdani and Trump reflects broader national tensions over immigration, race, and democracy. With Mamdani surging ahead in polls and vowing not to back down, the upcoming election could mark a turning point in the city’s — and perhaps the country’s — political landscape.