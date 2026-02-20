'I’ll impose 200% tariffs': Trump reiterates India-Pakistan truce claim, raises jet toll to 11

Washington:

US President Donald Trump reiterated the claim that his intervention led to the truce between India and Pakistan amid 2024 conflict between the two nations. Trump said he threatened to impose 200 per cent tariffs on India and Pakistan if they failed to broker a peace deal, saying that there's "nothing like money."

Speaking at his Board of Peace, the US President also increased the number of jets that were allegedly shot down during India-Pakistan conflict to 11. Earlier, Trump had said eight fighter jets were downed.

India, however, continues to reject this theory and clarified at several occasions that a peace deal was reached on Pakistan’s request and no third party was involved in the process.

"He (Pakistani PM) said in front of our Chief of Staff that President Trump saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between us and India...That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew them a little bit. I knew Prime Minister Modi very well...I called them, and I said, listen, I'm not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don't settle this up," Trump said.

"And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I'm going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries. They both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, it's nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don't want to fight...11 jets were shot down. Very expensive jets," he added.

India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan

The Indian Armed Forces carried out a large-scale counterterrorism mission targeting militant infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian forces conducted coordinated and precise strikes on more than nine terror facilities believed to be functioning as command and training centres. These sites were reportedly linked to the militant outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which have been associated with high-profile attacks in the past. According to official sources, the operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 militants.

In response, Pakistan attempted retaliatory strikes on Indian military installations between May 8 and May 10. Following these actions, India launched further missile and drone operations aimed at strategic military targets across the border.

After four days of sustained cross-border drone and missile engagements, both sides agreed to step back and de-escalate tensions, formally bringing the hostilities to an end on May 10.