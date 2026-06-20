'I was just joking, not trying to be the boss': Trump clarifies viral G7 comment after backlash

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has responded to the viral moment from the G7 Summit where he jokingly told fellow world leaders, “I’m the boss.” The comment quickly spread across social media and international news platforms, sparking discussion about its meaning. Speaking during an interview on The Axios Show, Trump said the remark was never meant to be taken seriously and was simply a joke.

“I was trying to be funny. I wasn't trying to be the boss,” he said while explaining the incident.

What was the viral moment?

According to Trump, the comment was made as he entered a room where other G7 leaders were already seated for a meeting. Seeing the gathering of world leaders, he jokingly greeted them by saying, “I’m the boss.”

The US President said he was surprised by the amount of attention the remark received.

“They were all sitting there, and I walked in and said, ‘I’m the boss.’ It was a joke. I can't believe it ended up being talked about all over the world,” Trump said.

The moment took place during the final day of the G7 Summit. As Trump entered the meeting room and made the comment, several leaders reportedly laughed.

Among them was Emmanuel Macron, who appeared to take the remark in good humour. Following the joke, Macron greeted Trump and asked how he was doing, to which the US President replied, “Good, thank you.”

The exchange helped create a light-hearted moment during a summit focused on several serious global issues.

Watch the video here

The G7 Summit

While Trump's comment grabbed headlines, the G7 meeting itself focused on important international challenges, including tensions in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, trade relations, and economic cooperation among leading democracies.

Leaders from the world's major economies gathered to discuss ways to address these issues and strengthen cooperation.

What is the G7?

The G7 is a group of seven major democratic economies that meet regularly to discuss global political and economic matters. Its members are United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

The group was formed in the 1970s to coordinate responses to economic challenges and has since become an important forum for discussions on global affairs.

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