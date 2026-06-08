'I've had enough': Why Trump walked out of interview with NBC's Meet the Press | VIDEO

Washington:

"Let's call it quits because I've had enough." -- This is what US President Donald Trump said as he abruptly walked out of an interview with NBC News, calling anchor Kristen Welker "crooked and stupid".

The interview was part of NBC's Meet the Press, which was aired on Sunday. During the interview, the Republican leader was questioned repeatedly by Welker over his claims that the 2020 presidential polls and elections in California were "rigged".

To this, Trump replied that all he has "to do is look" and he listens, but Welker said this was not an evidence. Following this, Trump decided to walk out of the interview and said the entire media and the election officials in California were "crooked".

"They're crooked, just like you're crooked, your press is crooked. And 'Meet the Press' is crooked," he said.

In response, Welker said she is not "crooked", but Trump replied that she was "stupid". He also said the ABC, CBS and CNN are a part of the "one-sided crooked network".

"You play right into their hands with this crap. You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they're rigged," he said. "Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time."

Welker tried to stop Trump and continue the interview but the US President was adamant on leaving. She pleaded to Trump to continue with the interview and told him that she came from Wisconsin for this, but he replied that he has already spent a significant time with her.

"I've given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press because you know what, a country can never be great with a dishonest press," he told Welker before bringing the interview to an abrupt end.

Trump's troubled past with journalists and some media houses are well documented. Few days back, he had a troubled time with a CNN journalist a press meet and called the organisation "very corrupt". He also accused the journalist, Kaitlan Collins, of holding "hatred in her eyes", while calling her "corrupt".

"Never smiles. She's a young, beautiful woman (who) never smiles. I've never seen a smile off her face. I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes," he said at the press meet. "Hatred (was) because we have borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes, because we do things that everybody wanted, and then we win our election in a massive landslide."

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