'I got him before he got me': Trump on killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Monday (March 2) made a blunt and unprecedented statement on the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, asserting that he moved first to neutralise what he described as an imminent threat to his own life.

'I got him before he got me': Trump

Speaking to ABC News, Trump said, "I killed him first, before he could kill me. He tried twice. Well, I killed him first," apparently referring to a 2024 Iran-linked plot that US authorities had earlier said was aimed at assassinating him. Repeating the assertion, Trump added, "I got him before he got me."

The remarks came as the United States and Israel intensified their military campaign against Iran, launching large-scale airstrikes on Sunday. The strikes targeted Iran's ballistic missile infrastructure and naval assets.

Explosions rattled cities across Iran, with plumes of smoke rising above the capital, Tehran. Iranian authorities have said more than 200 people have been killed since the strikes began, including top commanders and officials, marking one of the deadliest phases of the conflict so far.

Tehran has vowed retaliation, launching missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting US forces. The US military said the counteroffensive resulted in the deaths of three American service members, the first confirmed US fatalities in the widening conflict.

Khamenei killed in US-Israeli attacks

The Iranian Supreme Leader was killed in a precision strike by the US and Israel on Saturday, a move that has sparked tensions in the entire Gulf. Iran is now targeting US and Israel bases in the region, and has already launched missiles on to Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and even the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, most of the Gulf countries have criticised Iran's retaliation and called for a de-escalation. Trump has also warned Iran not to escalate things further, saying that Tehran could be struck more decisively again. On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for Iranians to rise up against Khamenei's regime and take control of the government.

