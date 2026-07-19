Hyderabad woman alleges torture in Oman: 'Forced to work 15 hours, denied food'

New Delhi:

A 26-year-old woman from Hyderabad has alleged that she was subjected to abuse and exploitation after travelling to Oman for a housekeeping job promised by a local recruitment agent. The woman, identified as Shabnam Begum, claimed she was forced to work up to 15 hours a day, denied proper food and accommodation, and went unpaid for several months before escaping to the Indian Embassy in Muscat.

The case came to light after Begum sent a self-recorded video seeking help from Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan. Following the appeal, the Indian Embassy in Muscat confirmed that it has taken cognisance of the matter and is looking into it.

Woman says she was lured with the promise of a better-paying job

According to Amjed Ullah Khan, Begum left Hyderabad for Muscat on March 26 after being promised a housemaid's job with a monthly salary of 200 Omani riyals (approximately Rs 50,000). However, she alleged that the reality was starkly different. Instead of working for a single employer, she claimed she was sent to multiple houses and made to work between 12 and 15 hours every day without receiving any salary for over three months.

In her video message, Begum also alleged that she was physically assaulted, denied adequate food and accommodation, and kept without access to a mobile phone for nearly one-and-a-half months.

Escaped the employer, reached the Indian Embassy

Unable to bear the alleged abuse, Begum said she escaped from her employer's residence and sought refuge at the Indian Embassy in Muscat. She further claimed that her passport was taken away by the recruitment agents, making it difficult for her to return to India. In her appeal, she urged authorities to help bring her back home safely.

Politician seeks Centre's intervention

Sharing details of the case on X, Amjed Ullah Khan appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure Begum's safety and facilitate her immediate repatriation to Hyderabad. He also called for strict action against the recruitment agent who allegedly sent her to Oman under false promises.

Indian Embassy responds

Responding to Khan's post on X, the Embassy of India in Muscat said it had taken cognisance of the matter. "The embassy has taken cognisance of the matter, and it is being taken up at appropriate levels," the official response said.

The development comes amid growing concerns over cases involving Indian workers allegedly being deceived by fraudulent overseas recruitment agents and facing exploitation after reaching foreign countries.

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