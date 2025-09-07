Hurricane Kiko approaches Hawaiian Islands as Category 4 storm, residents on alert Hurricane Kiko, currently a Category 4 storm, is heading toward Hawaii which has prompted the state to declare an emergency. The storm may weaken before landfall but still poses risks of strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous surf.

Hawaii (US):

The US state of Hawaii is bracing for severe weather as Hurricane Kiko, a Category 4 storm, moves closer to the islands, as per a report by The Hill. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the hurricane was located about 1,205 miles east-southeast of Honolulu on Saturday morning, packing sustained winds of 130 mph while moving west-northwest at 25 mph. The storm is forecast to reach the Big Island and Maui by Sunday and is likely to peak over the eastern Hawaiian Islands between late Monday and midweek. Acting Governor Sylvia Luke has declared a state of emergency and urged residents and visitors to monitor updates, follow official guidance and prepare accordingly. She said authorities were prepared to mobilise resources, clear debris, secure infrastructure and respond quickly to any damage.

Expected weakening before landfall

Although currently powerful, the cooler waters surrounding Hawaii are expected to weaken Kiko as it approaches land. Meteorologists predict it will downgrade to Categories 2 and 1 before turning into a tropical storm by the time it makes landfall on the Big Island, according to KHON, cited by The Hill.

Rare threat for Hawaii

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA) posted an update on X, saying that while the exact location and intensity of impacts remain uncertain, wind and rain could pose serious risks next week. If Kiko maintains its strength, Hawaii could face its first major hurricane strike in more than three decades, as per the New York Times. The last one was Hurricane Iniki in September 1992, which remains the strongest and most destructive in the state's history with sustained winds of 145 mph and gusts of up to 175 mph.

Second Hurricane of the season

It is to be noted here that Hurricane Kiko is the second hurricane of the Pacific season, which runs from June 1 to November 30. Last month, Hurricane Erin emerged in the Atlantic but did not make landfall. Authorities have urged Hawaiians to take Kiko seriously and stay prepared.

