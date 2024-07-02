VIDEO: From space to Barbados's sea beach, how catastrophic Hurricane Beryl looks

Follow us on Image Source : INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION VIA X Hurricane Beryl seen from the International Space Station

Hurricane Beryl's eye was visible from space and captured by the International Space Station (ISS) as it passed over the Caribbean Monday morning. Beryl unleashed torrential rain, powerful winds, and flooding over the Eastern Caribbean early Monday. Beryl struck the southeastern Caribbean as a Category 4 strength on the Saffir-Simpson five-point scale, spiralling toward the Caribbean's Windward Islands and threatening devastating flooding as potentially deadly winds picked up speed. The hurricane strengthened Monday night into a powerful category 5 storm as it moved west across the Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.

Hurricane Beryl on the Earth

Meanwhile, on Earth, a Canadian travel blogger captured high winds and stormy seas rolling inshore from his hotel room as Hurricane Beryl swept over Barbados on Monday. Nauman Khan, one-half of online travel bloggers 'Khanadians,' was vacationing on the tropical Caribean island with his wife and children when the category 4 storm hit. Khan described witnessing 'intense rain and wind' as well as massive Atlantic waves being caused by the storm.

VIDEO: Hurricane Beryl captured from hotel room of Barbados holidaymaker

Khan said, however, being Canadian, he and his family were used to adverse weather conditions. "I would say the last 2 hours have been the most intense. The overnight was actually, again, relative to the fact that we are living through a Category 4 hurricane, the night was actually relatively calm. It really started right just before sunrise in the last, I would say an hour and a half. And right now you see the most intense wind, rain. And again, I hope you can see, but the really massive waves over the Atlantic behind me. Our children were relatively calm. I mean, they did ask questions. They asked questions like: "Is it a tornado? Is it a hurricane? Is it a cyclone?". They wanted to know what Category 1 versus Category 4 meant," he said.

Travel blogger narrates his experience

"This is this is our first hurricane. But, you know, we're Canadian. We come from Canada. So we get pretty massive storms there, especially in the winter. We get massive snowstorms in Canada. So nothing like a hurricane, but we are used to high wind, lots of precipitation having to hunker down indoors when the snow piles up outside, and clearing out the snow later. So I think living in Canada really makes you tough. But also I think we are travel bloggers, we travel all over the world and you kind of expect to survive, to thrive and to kind of keep calm," he added.

