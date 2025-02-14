How will US counter China by being tough on trade with India: Here's what Trump said in PM Modi's presence

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi meets Trump at the White House

In response to a question about how the US will counter China since recent American actions hint at Washington's tough stance on trade with India, US President Donald Trump said, "We are in a very great shape to beat anybody we want." However, he underscored, "We are not looking to beat anybody; we are looking to do a really good job."

Trump attacked Biden administration

Trump attacked the previous Biden administration for allegedly 'interrupting', as he added, "We have done a fantastic job for the American people. We had a great 4 years, and we were interrupted by a terrible administration... Now, we are putting it back together. I think it is going to end up being much stronger than it was before or even much stronger than it was before."

At his Oval Office on Thursday, Trump welcomed PM Modi with a long handshake and a warm hug while describing the prime minister as a "great friend" for a long time. The two leaders made brief statements to the media and answered a number of questions before settling down for the crucial talks, hours after the American President announced a new reciprocal tariff policy for all the trading partners of the US.

"We are going to work with India also. We have separate big trade deals to announce in the very near future," Trump said while talking about his administration's trade policy. "We are going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and for the US," he said replying to a question.

PM Modi congratulated Trump for becoming president for second term

In his remarks, PM Modi congratulated Trump for becoming the president for a second term and recalled the upward trajectory of India-US relations during the American leader's first stint at the White House. "I firmly believe that in your second term, we will work with more speed," Modi said.

"President Trump always keeps the national interest of the US supreme and like him, I also keep the national interest of India at top of everything else," he added.

In his remarks, the US President said: "We have some very big things to talk about; they (India) are going to be purchasing a lot of our oil and gas (from the US)." "We have more oil and gas than any other country in the world and they (India) need it, and we have it," he said.

"He is doing a great job in India and he (PM Modi) and I share a great friendship and we will continue to build on ties between our nations," Trump added. The Prime Minister and the President also answered questions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

(With AP inputs)

