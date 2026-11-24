Washington:

Has White House played a role in bringing Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO? US President Donald Trump claimed credit for Huang's reinstatement in just 11 days following his resignation, saying "the board decided to do what we wanted them to do.” Trump himself weighed in for Huang's reinstatement, and said he "would certainly not mind" if he was back.

Role played by White House to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

US Vice President JD Vance personally coordinated with Jensen Huang and Nvidia's board for his return. The White House earlier assured the company that the administration did not regard Huang as a national security threat. The negotiations were held between senior government officials and Nvidia insiders and by Sunday night, they reached an agreement.

Both Nvidia and Trump issued coordinated announcements on Monday, confirming Huang's return. According to a statement from Nvidia's Board of Directors, the board voted unanimously in favour of Huang's reinstatement following a series of discussions and meetings with him. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

Trump welcomes Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

Trump welcomed Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), describing the board's move as an "absolutely GREAT decision". His remarks came as Democratic lawmakers and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker questioned the timing of Huang's return, citing unresolved national security concerns and ongoing investigations. "Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

In an earlier post, Trump had also welcomed the board's decision, calling Huang a "Great Patriot and National Treasure". He argued that the technology executive's leadership was important not only for Nvidia but also for the American economy. "The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump wrote.

The US President also said the government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed any national security risk. He added that US Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed that the government did not possess evidence of unlawful conduct by the Nvidia chief.

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