How UAE, Qatar and Pakistan 'convinced' Trump to halt strikes against Iran

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that a peace deal with Iran has been finalised and it will be signed this weekend in Europe. He further announced that Iran would give up making a nuclear weapon as part of the deal and the Strait of Hormuz will be opened soon.

"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," Trump told reporters. The US and Iran would "subject to finalization of documents, which should get done over the next few days, probably have a signing, maybe in Europe. It's a great thing."

Trump announced this just hours after he said he has decided to halt fresh strikes against the Middle East nation. Reportedly, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir persuaded Trump to change his mind from striking Iran again.

Citing officials and a diplomat, Politico reported that the above-mentioned leaders contacted Trump in an attempt to urge him not to take military action against Iran after he warned that Iran could be hit “very hard tonight”.

Due to their strategic influence over with Iran’s political leadership, they assured Trump that further retaliation could hamper forthcoming treaties for ceasefire. They further claimed that preliminary agreements would be able to pave way for harder conversations regarding nuclear programmes.

An official, cited by Politico, stated that the messages of the three leaders convinced Trump against striking Iran again. Soon afterwards, Trump announced that a peace deal with Iran was close.

The Iran-US “peace deal”

Trump announced on Truth Social on Thursday that a deal could be signed “as early as this weekend”. He later told reporters at Oval Officie of the White House that, “We just made a great settlement of the war in Iran and we’ll be subject to finalization of documents. We should get done over the next few days.”

He additionally stated that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has personally approved a deal to end the war and has agreed to never have any nuclear weapons.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei contended otherwise. He said that Tehran has not reached any such conclusions yet.

The Tasnim news agency cautioned: "Until Iran announces the matter of a potential understanding, any news from Trump on this subject should be regarded the same as his previous messaging."

Iran further claimed that the US President has falsely stated at least 38 times in the past two months regarding a peace treaty.

Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.