Houthis claim strikes on Riyadh airport, Aramco oil facility, Saudi military after 25 killed in Yemen strikes

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday claimed responsibility for six military operations targeting Saudi Arabia, including a National Guard camp in Najran, Aramco facilities in Riyadh and Khurais, and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The Houthis said the attacks were carried out in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on Al-Hadara Market in Al-Wazi'iyah district of Taiz province, which they alleged killed and injured dozens of civilians, including vendors and shoppers.

In a statement posted on X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the operations involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. He claimed the strikes on the airport, oil storage tanks and an Aramco distillation tower in Riyadh, as well as facilities in Khurais and Pumping Station No. 8 in Dawadmi, had achieved their objectives.

Saree also claimed that the attacks targeted Saudi troops at a National Guard camp in Najran and military positions in Al-Jawf and Yemen's Marib governorate, causing several casualties. Saudi Arabia did not immediately confirm the reported attacks or the extent of the damage.

In his statement, Saree accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out deadly strikes on civilians in Taiz and Bani Hashish district, alleging that the attacks killed and wounded dozens, including women and children, and destroyed at least six homes.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence issued an alert warning of a potential threat in Najran on Saturday, but around 10 minutes later announced that the danger had passed.

Airstrikes near Sanaa kill 25

Earlier on Saturday, airstrikes hit homes in a village near Yemen's capital, Sanaa, killing at least 25 people and injuring 30 others, mostly women and children, according to a spokesperson for the Houthi-run Health Ministry cited by the Associated Press.

The spokesperson accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out the strikes in al-Shariya. The claims could not be independently verified.

The latest developments come amid a worsening situation in Yemen's civil war, with a years-long truce reportedly collapsing over the summer.

Fighting has intensified between the Iranian-backed Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of northern and western Yemen, and their Saudi-backed opponents, based in the country's south and east.

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