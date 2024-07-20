BREAKING | Houthi-controlled TV station reports intense airstrikes in Yemen

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image

Yemen: A Houthi-controlled TV station on Saturday reported intense airstrikes in Hodeidah, Yemen. As per AP reports, they appear to be Israeli. This comes after Tel Aviv in Israel reported a drone attack on Friday.

Al-Masirah TV said the strikes on storage facilities for oil and diesel at the port and on the local electricity company have caused deaths and injuries, but it gave no details. The Israeli military declined to comment.

On Friday, Israeli military spokesman said that an initial investigation revealed that the aircraft that struck Tel Aviv early in the day was an Iranian-made drone launched from Yemen.

Israel Defence Forces' spokesman Daniel Hagari told a press conference at a military base in Tel Aviv that the investigators believe a Samad-3 drone was used for the attack. The drone underwent an upgrade to increase its range, he said, adding, "We believe it was launched from Yemen."

The military was still investigating why the aerial defense systems did not intercept the aircraft or trigger air raid sirens, he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Hagari, while the drone hit Tel Aviv, another drone attempting to enter Israeli territory from the east was intercepted, and a possible link between the two incidents is being investigated.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant held a situation assessment meeting with the military's top commanders and warned that Israel "will settle accounts with anyone who harms the country or launches terror attacks against it."

Video footage on social networks showed a drone flying low across Tel Aviv's shoreline before exploding just above buildings on a nearby street, near the U.S. embassy. The Houthi forces had claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed a man in his 50s and lightly injured about 10 others.

