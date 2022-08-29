Houston shooting: Four killed, two injured after man sets fire to building, opens fire

Follow us on Image Source : AP Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, walks past the burned out building in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston

Highlights The suspect was a 40-year-old African American man who was dressed in all black

Among those killed was also the suspect

The police said the suspect set fire to many residents

Houston shooting: At least four people were killed and two people were injured on Sunday morning (local time) after a man set fire to a building and then shot at people fleeing in Houston.

According to city Police chief Troy Finner, among the four killed was the suspect.

The victims were all men and were aged between 40-60, Finner said.

"This suspect, unfortunately, and very sadly, and very evilly, set fire to several residents," Finner said during a press conference.

The suspect then "laid in wait for those residents to come out and fired upon them," he said. The fire department arrived at the scene first to douse the fire but had to retreat from the gunman upon arrival, as per the police official.

"The suspect began to fire. I don't know if he was firing in their direction, but they had to take cover," Finner said.

According to him, the suspect was a 40-year-old African American man who was dressed in all black.

Last week, one person was killed and six others sustained injuries in an apparent targeted shooting in the US state of Maryland.

Police said one victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. All of the victims are adult males.

Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle is a 4-door silver Lexus sedan.

"On August 24, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., Northwest District officers were summoned to the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Park Heights Avenue to investigate a reported shooting," the Baltimore police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Prior to that a man set his car on fire and drove into a US Capitol barricade late night, according to Fox News.

The unidentified man reportedly fired a weapon indiscriminately and then shot himself.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | United States: Around two killed, 3 injured in mass shooting at Washington DC

Latest World News