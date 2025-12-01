Hong Kong police releases shocking images after deadliest fire in 75 years The fire, described as Hong Kong’s deadliest in more than 75 years, broke out on Wednesday and spread rapidly across seven residential towers in the complex.

The Hong Kong Police Force has released disturbing photos showing the aftermath of the massive fire that destroyed large parts of the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in the Tai Po district. The images reveal burnt interiors, collapsed metal structures, charred air conditioners and rooms reduced to ash. Rescue workers can be seen clearing debris and continuing their search for more bodies.

Blaze engulfed seven towers, claimed 146 lives

The fire, described as Hong Kong’s deadliest in more than 75 years, broke out on Wednesday and spread rapidly across seven residential towers in the complex. It took firefighters two days to bring the flames under control, and the blaze was finally extinguished on Friday.

So far, 146 people have been confirmed dead, while around 100 others are still missing. Another 79 people were injured, according to officials. Authorities said the buildings had been undergoing renovations since last year. They reported that bamboo scaffolding and flammable foam boards used to cover windows played a major role in accelerating the spread of the fire.

These materials created conditions that allowed the blaze to jump quickly from one tower to another.

Work suspended at 28 projects linked to contractor

In response to growing safety concerns, Hong Kong officials announced on Saturday that work has been halted on 28 building projects handled by the complex’s contractor, Prestige Construction and Engineering Company. These projects will undergo urgent safety audits to assess compliance with fire safety norms.

Local authorities have arrested at least 11 people in connection with the fire. Among them are three officials from the construction company, who are being investigated for potential safety violations and negligence linked to the renovation work at Wang Fuk Court.