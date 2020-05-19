Image Source : AP Hong Kong plans to extend social distancing measures for 2 more weeks

Hong Kong officials plan to extend social-distancing measures for two more weeks, according to government sources on Tuesday, but gatherings of up to 50 per cent of a place of worships capacity will be allowed for some services.

The move came as Hong Kong marked two consecutive days of no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, leaving the number of confirmed infections in the city at 1,055, with four related deaths, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper.

The risk posed by a new local cluster from unknown sources last week has prompted officials to extend social distancing, the SCMP has learned.

Karaoke lounges, nightclubs, and party rooms are also expected to be allowed to reopen after May 28, provided enough precautions are taken, according to a source familiar with the situation.

