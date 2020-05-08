Image Source : AP Gyms, restaurants, salons, bars reopen in Hong Kong

For the first time in more than a month, Hong Kong residents on Friday were able to go to gyms, beauty parlours, bars, restaurants, and other public venues that were closed to help combat the spread of COVID-19. With the local transmission of the virus leveling off over the past two weeks, city officials have allowed a partial reopening of eight types of business, but with conditions, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper.

Restrictions on the number of people that can sit together at a restaurant, or meet in public, have also been relaxed, with the limit doubled to eight.

But saunas, karaoke lounges, party rooms and nightclubs must remain closed for at least another two weeks.

The relaxation of the measures was announced by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday.

However, Lam warned that there could be a resurgence of the COVID-19 spread and called on Hong Kong residents to stay alert.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong recorded no new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a day after the city detected four imported cases in residents returning from Pakistan, with the tally standing at 1,044, said the SCMP report.

It marked the 12th time in the past 19 days that no additional infections had been recorded.

It was also the 19th straight day of no locally transmitted cases.

