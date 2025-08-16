Historic first: Tricolour hoisted atop Seattle's Space Needle on India's Independence Day A community reception was separately hosted by the Consulate at the scenic Kerry Park, which offered sweeping views of the Seattle skyline, with India’s flag on top of Space Needle in the backdrop.

Seattle:

In a historic first for Seattle city in the state of Washington, the Indian Tricolour was raised atop the iconic Space Needle on the 79th Independence Day. Built in 1962 for the World Fair, the Space Needle has long symbolised Seattle’s skyline and represents the tech-driven future of the US Pacific Northwest.

The Consul General of India in Seattle, along with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and other city leaders, participated in the momentous occasion. They acknowledged the significant role of the Indian American community in shaping Seattle’s rise as a global technology hub.

Community reception at Kerry Park

A separate community reception was hosted by the Consulate at Kerry Park, offering sweeping views of the Seattle skyline with the Indian flag atop the Space Needle in the backdrop. Hundreds of Indian Americans gathered to witness the historic sight.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The Indian diaspora hoisted the Tricolour atop the Space Needle in Seattle to mark the 79th Indian Independence Day.

US leaders extend support

Several prominent American dignitaries attended the Kerry Park reception, including US Congressman Adam Smith, Chief Justice of the Washington Supreme Court Debra L. Stephens, Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho, and Seattle Parks & Recreation Superintendent AP Diaz. Congressman Smith hailed the occasion, calling the hoisting of the Indian flag a powerful tribute to diversity and to the growing bonds between India and the Pacific Northwest.

Cultural showcase

The celebrations featured national anthems, traditional dance performances, and a poetic recital by renowned actor and poet Piyush Mishra, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India.

To mark the day, King County and the cities of Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, and Bellevue officially proclaimed August 15 as India Day. Iconic Seattle landmarks such as the Lumen Stadium, T-Mobile Stadium, Westin, Seattle Great Wheel, and Space Needle were illuminated in the Indian tricolour. The Indian flag was also hoisted at Tacoma Dome, Tacoma City Hall, and the headquarters of the Tacoma Police and Fire Departments.