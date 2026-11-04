Historic GOP setbacks: Democrats flip Ohio and Iowa after 20 years, Georgia after 28 and Texas after 36

Washington:

The 2026 US midterm elections have delivered a stunning political setback to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, with Democrats making major breakthroughs in states that had remained under Republican control for years. In a series of closely watched gubernatorial contests, Democratic candidates Dr Amy Acton in Ohio, Rob Sand in Iowa, Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, and Gina Hinojosa in Texas registered historic victories, ending decades of Republican dominance in these states.

The results are particularly significant because Ohio and Iowa had not elected Democratic governors in 20 years, Georgia had remained outside Democratic control since 1998, while Texas had not elected a Democratic governor since 1990. The four victories have emerged as a major warning sign for Trump, whose influence over the Republican Party had been central to the midterm campaign. They also reportedly suggest that economic concerns, voter dissatisfaction, and changing political preferences could be reshaping the American electoral landscape ahead of the next presidential election.

Ohio: Amy Acton ends 20-year Republican hold on governorship

Democrat Dr Amy Acton, a 60-year-old physician and former director of the Ohio Department of Health, defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in a closely watched contest. She secured more than 51 per cent of the vote, compared with over 45 per cent for Ramaswamy. Her victory also carries historical significance as she becomes the first woman elected governor of Ohio.

Ohio had increasingly shifted towards the Republican Party in recent presidential elections. Donald Trump carried the state in all three of his presidential victories, making the Democratic breakthrough in the gubernatorial contest particularly noteworthy. The race was largely fought around economic concerns, rising living expenses, and the performance of the state leadership.

The campaign also became controversial after Ramaswamy's team released a personal attack advertisement targeting Acton's family background. The advertisement referred to the circumstances surrounding her childhood, including the loss of custody by her mother after her stepfather was indicted for sexually assaulting her. The campaign faced criticism from both sides of the political divide, including Republican Governor Mike DeWine. However, Trump praised the advertisement, while Vice President JD Vance defended its use.

Acton's victory marks the return of a Democrat to the Ohio governor's office after two decades. The last Democratic candidate to win the position was Ted Strickland, who defeated Republican Ken Blackwell in 2006.

(Image Source : AP)Ohio Governor-elect Dr Amy Acton.

Iowa: Rob Sand ends two decades of Republican dominance

Iowa has also witnessed a notable political shift, with Democrat Rob Sand defeating Republican Zach Lahn to become the state's next governor. Sand's victory makes him the first Democrat elected to the governor's office in 20 years, which marks an important breakthrough for a party that has struggled to regain its statewide political footing.

Sand, a two-term state auditor, entered the election as the only Democrat holding a statewide elected position in Iowa. His campaign focused on government accountability, making everyday expenses more affordable and reducing political divisions. He also sought to present himself as a pragmatic leader willing to work across party lines rather than as a candidate driven by partisan politics.

His victory is particularly significant given Iowa's changing political scenario. The state has moved increasingly towards Republicans over the past decade, and Trump won it comfortably in the 2024 presidential election. The Republican candidate, Lahn, also enjoyed Trump's endorsement, which made the outcome another setback for the President's efforts to strengthen the party's position.

The last Democrat to win the Iowa governorship was Chet Culver in 2006. However, Culver lost his bid for a second term to Republican Terry Branstad in 2010. Republicans subsequently maintained control of the governor's office, with outgoing Governor Kim Reynolds deciding not to seek another term in 2026.

(Image Source : AP)Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand.

Georgia: Keisha Lance Bottoms makes history

Georgia has delivered another major victory to the Democrats, with former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms defeating Republican businessman Rick Jackson in the gubernatorial election. Her victory is historic, as she becomes the first Black woman to be elected governor in American history. Bottoms' win also ends the Republican Party's 28-year hold on the Georgia governorship. The last Democrat to win the state's top executive position was Roy Barnes in 1998, who secured approximately 53 per cent of the statewide vote. Republicans subsequently consolidated their position in Georgia, with Brian Kemp serving as governor before being barred by term limits from seeking another consecutive term.

The election was particularly challenging for Bottoms because of the considerable financial advantage enjoyed by her Republican opponent. Jackson, a businessman, reportedly spent more than $200 million of his personal wealth on the campaign. Despite the substantial spending gap, Bottoms managed to secure a decisive victory, underlining the strength of the Democratic campaign.

Her election also marks a major milestone in American political representation, as she is only the fourth Black person elected governor in US history, following three Black men, all Democrats. Her victory is also notable against the backdrop of Georgia's recent political history, where Stacey Abrams twice led the Democratic gubernatorial campaign but failed to defeat her Republican opponents.

(Image Source : AP)Georgia Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Texas: Gina Hinojosa ends 36 years of Republican control

Perhaps the most politically significant upset of the four states has come from Texas, where Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Her victory ended more than three decades of Republican dominance in the governor's office of one of America's most influential conservative strongholds. Hinojosa secured more than 52 per cent of the statewide vote, defeating Abbott and ending his bid for a fourth consecutive term. Her victory is historic on several counts. When she takes office in January 2027, she will become the first Latina governor of Texas and the first Democrat to occupy the office since Ann Richards.

Richards had won the gubernatorial election in 1990 and served until 1995. Since then, Republicans have maintained control of the state's executive office, making Hinojosa's victory after 36 years a major political development.

A state representative from Austin, Hinojosa built her campaign around issues affecting ordinary households, including the rising cost of living, public education and criticism of the Republican leadership in Texas. She also sought to turn the election into a debate over the direction of the state, arguing that its economic and demographic changes required a different political approach.

Her victory is being viewed as a big achievement for Democrats, who have long hoped that Texas' changing demographics would eventually translate into a shift in electoral power. The result could force Republicans to reconsider their electoral strategy in a state that has traditionally been regarded as one of their strongest political bases.

The defeat also triggered a political reaction from Trump, who reportedly criticised Abbott, one of his prominent Republican supporters, and accused him of becoming a 'Republican in name only' (RINO) during the final months of the campaign.

(Image Source : AP)Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa.

What does Republican defeat mean for Trump's presidency?

The sweeping Democratic victories in Ohio, Iowa, Georgia, and Texas represent more than a series of setbacks in state-level elections. With Democrats controlling Congress, Trump's administration is likely to face greater resistance to its legislative proposals, budget priorities, and other policy initiatives. Democratic lawmakers are also expected to intensify congressional scrutiny of the administration through investigations, hearings, and demands for accountability. Experts believe control of the House could give them greater power to initiate investigations and issue subpoenas, while their Senate majority could complicate the confirmation of presidential nominees. While midterm results do not automatically determine the outcome of the next presidential election, the scale of the Democratic breakthrough has delivered a strong political warning to the White House.

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