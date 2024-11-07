Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. India urges Bangladesh to ensure safety, security of Hindus after incident of arson in Chittagong

India urges Bangladesh to ensure safety, security of Hindus after incident of arson in Chittagong

Speaking about India's stance on the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said, 'New Delhi has urged the Bangladesh authorities to take strong measures to ensure the safety of Hindus'.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2024 18:16 IST
Ministry of External Affairs
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (November 7) urged the Bangladesh government to take strong action against the 'extremist elements' behind the attack on the Hindu community in Chittagong over an incendiary social media post. Speaking at the weekly press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's stance over the incident, with a statement issued for the Bangladeshi authorities over ensuring the safety of Hindus. 

The MEA spokesperson stated the tension was the result of incendiary social media posts targeting Hindu religious organizations. "We have observed that there have been attacks on the Hindu community in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Their properties have been looted, and their business establishments have been looted. These happened following incendiary posts on social media targeting Hindu religious organizations," the MEA spokesperson said. 

"It is understood that there are extremist elements who are behind such posts and such illegal criminal activities. This is bound to create further tensions in the community. We yet again urge the Government of Bangladesh to take strong measures to ensure the safety of Hindus and to take action against extremist elements," he added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement