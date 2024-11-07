India urges Bangladesh to ensure safety, security of Hindus after incident of arson in Chittagong

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (November 7) urged the Bangladesh government to take strong action against the 'extremist elements' behind the attack on the Hindu community in Chittagong over an incendiary social media post. Speaking at the weekly press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's stance over the incident, with a statement issued for the Bangladeshi authorities over ensuring the safety of Hindus.

The MEA spokesperson stated the tension was the result of incendiary social media posts targeting Hindu religious organizations. "We have observed that there have been attacks on the Hindu community in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Their properties have been looted, and their business establishments have been looted. These happened following incendiary posts on social media targeting Hindu religious organizations," the MEA spokesperson said.

"It is understood that there are extremist elements who are behind such posts and such illegal criminal activities. This is bound to create further tensions in the community. We yet again urge the Government of Bangladesh to take strong measures to ensure the safety of Hindus and to take action against extremist elements," he added.