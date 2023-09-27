Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hindu forum accuses Pannu of spreading fear, seeks ban on his entry into Canada

Expressing strong concern over the "hate speech" by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the Hindu Forum Canada (HFC) has called for his prohibition from entering Canadian territory. The letter was addressed to Minister Immigration of Canada. Peter Thorning, the legal representative for HFC, expressed the forum's concerns to Marc Miller about Pannu's recent statements.

It reads, "The primary purpose of this communication is to alert you to a recent and disconcerting statement made by Mr. Pannu. This statement has garnered serious concern among the Canadian populace. particularly within the Hindu community."

“I wish to bring to your attention a matter of profound concern regarding Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He currently serves as the legal representative for the US-based organisation known as Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which advocates for the establishment of a separate Sikh state. Additionally, Pannun is the lawyer who issued a statement in support of Hardeep Singh Nijjar following his killing on June 18,” the letter read.

Pannu - a designated terrorist

Canada-based Pannu, the chief of Sikhs for Justice, an outlawed organisation in India, was designated as a wanted terrorist in 2020. He is facing more than 20 criminal cases in Punjab. He has repeatedly threatened several leaders including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The Centre by its July 10, 2019 notification had declared SFJ unlawful association and had banned it for five years, saying the group's primary objective was to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process, challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. This was later upheld by an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act tribunal.

