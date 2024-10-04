Hindu American groups fly banner over Hudson River to raise alarm on genocide in Bangladesh | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Massive airline banner over New York City.

Hindu-American groups staged a massive flag-waving demonstration on New York's Hudson River on Friday, calling on the global community to take action against the Hindu genocide in Bangladesh.

Historical context

The 1971 genocide in Bangladesh resulted in the murder of 2.8 million people, mostly Hindus, and the sexual assault of more than 200,000 women. Bangladesh's Hindu population has declined from 20% in 1971 to 9% today, with reports of rising riots, lynchings, kidnappings and forced resignations hitting 13 to 15 million Hindus who still live there. Since August 2024, 250 attacks against Hindus have been confirmed.

"It is time for the UN Human Rights Council to put aside politics and officially recognise the 1971 Bangladesh genocide, the largest genocide since World War II. Three US-based organisations--The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, Genocide Watch, and the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience--have already recognised the atrocities committed by Pakistani occupation forces and their Islamist allies in 1971 as genocide, primarily targeting the Hindu minority. The UN must follow suit and take steps to prevent another looming genocide," Pankaj Mehta said.

Organisers raise awareness

The organisers of the event, including Sitangshu Guha and Pankaj Mehta, called on the United Nations to officially recognise the atrocity as genocide and intervene to prevent further violence. Guha warned of regional repercussions if Bangladesh becomes “Hindu liberal”, comparing the situation to escalating militancy in Afghanistan. American activists also urged shoppers not to give Bangladeshi clothes in protest.

Unity in the community

The American Jewish community has expressed solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh, drawing parallels with Muslim violence in both places. Calls for intervention are growing as humanitarian organisations fear the violence could escalate into a full-blown genocide.

