Henry VI: How England's youngest monarch at just 8 months turned into history's most unfortunate ruler Henry VI became King of England at barely eight months of age and also held the French throne. He is remembered as one of the most tragic rulers in Europe. His story also remains one of the most dramatic chapters in the history of the English monarchy.

There have been a few rulers in England whose life stories are tragic beyond imagination. Henry VI is considered one such king. He was born on December 6, 1421, inside Windsor Castle. At just eight months of age, he was declared King of England on September 1, 1422 - a day after the death of his father Henry V. His mother, Catherine of Valois, was the daughter of Charles VI of France. Under the Treaty of Troyes in 1420, Henry was also declared the heir to the French throne which made Henry VI the only person to ever become the King of both England and France at the same time. He is also remembered as the youngest monarch ever in England's history.

Henry's childhood passed under regency

Henry's early years were spent under a regency council since he was a minor and could not rule. His uncle John, Duke of Bedford, looked after Franc,e where battles continued, while his other uncle, Humphrey, Duke of Gloucester, served as the Lord Protector of England. Henry's mother was not given much space to participate in his upbringing because she was French. In 1423, when Henry had not even turned two, the nobles swore an oath of loyalty. Richard de Beauchamp, Earl of Warwick, was appointed as Henry's tutor. Between 1430 and 1432, Dr John Somerset also became his teacher and took care of his health.

England grew weak under Henry's rule

Henry assumed complete rule at the age of 16 in 1437. He was a shy gentle gentle-natured ruler who disliked warfare. His personality was very different from his father. During the Hundred Years' War, England had captured large parts of French land but under Henry most of it was lost. In 1445, he married Margaret of Anjou who was the niece of Charles VII of France. The wedding was according to the 1444 Treaty of Tours, which forced England to surrender the province of Maine to France. Notably, Parliament was kept in the dark because the public would be angry.

Henry's condition began to deteriorate

Margaret was beautiful and extremely strong-willed. She pushed Henry to give up Maine. Defeats continued in France and by 1453, England lost almost all its remaining territories except Calais. This defeat triggered chaos at home. Financial crisis, poor law and order and rivalry within the nobility worsened the situation. Henry's favourite, William de la Pole, Duke of Suffolk, was accused of treason and was murdered in 1450. In the same year, Jack Cade's rebellion also took place. Henry’s health began to collapse.

Henry was imprisoned in the Tower of London

In 1453, Henry suffered a mental breakdown after hearing about the defeat at Castillon. He remained in shock for over a year. He could not run the government and could not even celebrate the birth of his son Edward. During this period, Richard Duke of York was made regent. Richard spread rumours that Edward was not Henry's child but the son of Edmund Beaufort. In 1454, Henry recovered but the dispute among nobles had already turned fierce. The Wars of the Roses between the Houses of York and Lancaster began in 1455. In 1461, Richard's son Edward IV seized the throne and Henry was imprisoned in the Tower of London.

Henry was killed after his son's death

In 1470, Warwick the Kingmaker restored Henry to the throne, but only for six months. Battles at Barnet and Tewkesbury in 1471 led to defeat. Henry's son was also killed. On 21 May 1471, Henry was murdered, most likely on the orders of Edward IV. His body was found covered in blood. He was buried first at Chertsey Abbey and later reburied in Windsor Castle in 1484. History remembers Henry VI as a weak but kind-hearted king. He founded Eton College King's College Cambridge and All Souls College Oxford. After his death, people began to consider him a saint.

