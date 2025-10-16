Henley Passport Index 2025: India falls 5 ranks; this country retains the top spot Singapore retains its position as the most powerful passport, providing visa-free access to 193 countries while India slipped to the 85th rank.

New Delhi:

India has dropped to 85th place in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, offering visa-free access to 57 countries. Last year, the country was ranked 80th, with its passport allowing travel to 62 destinations without a visa.

Singapore retains its position as the most powerful passport, providing visa-free access to 193 countries. South Korea is second with access to 190 countries, followed by Japan in third with 189 countries.

European nations share top spots

Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, and Switzerland share the fourth rank, allowing visa-free travel to 188 countries. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands are tied for fifth, granting access to 187 countries.

Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden occupy sixth place with access to 186 countries. Australia, Czechia, Malta, and Poland share seventh rank with 185 countries.

The eighth position is held by Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, each allowing visa-free travel to 184 countries. Canada ranks ninth with 183 countries, while Latvia and Liechtenstein make up the top 10 with access to 182 nations.

US passport drops out from top 10

The United States, along with Malaysia, ranks 12th with visa-free access to 180 countries, marking the first time the US has fallen out of the top 10.

Last year, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Singapore shared the top position with 194 visa-free destinations, while the US was seventh with access to 188 countries.

Indian passport's previous rankings

In 2025, India shares the 85th rank with Mauritania. Some countries that allow visa-free entry to Indian passport holders include Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Burundi, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iran, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

In the region, Pakistan ranks 103rd with visa-free access to 31 countries, Bangladesh is 100th with 38 destinations, Nepal is 101st with access to 36 nations, Bhutan is 92nd with 50 countries, and Sri Lanka is 98th with 41 countries.

Afghanistan has the weakest passport globally, with visa-free access to just 24 countries, followed by Syria with 26 and Iraq with 29 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index, launched in 2005 as the Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index and updated to its current form in January 2018, ranks countries based on the mobility freedom granted by their ordinary passports.

