Helicopter crashes while landing in farmland in Nepal's Khotang district

Kathmandu:

A helicopter encountered a dramatic crash while attempting to land in a farmland area of Nepal's remote Khotang District, carrying a body transported from Kathmandu. Chief District Officer (CDO) Rekha Kandel confirmed to media that no human casualties occurred, easing immediate fears of loss amid the incident's high-risk nature. Details remain sparse as investigations unfold, but the event underscores persistent aviation hazards in Nepal's rugged terrain.

Incident unfolds during routine body transport flight

The aircraft was en route from Kathmandu on a specialised mission to deliver a deceased individual, likely for local funeral rites common in Nepal's hilly regions. As it descended toward the makeshift landing site in Khotang's agricultural fields, the helicopter lost control, resulting in a crash that damaged the machine but spared lives on board or ground. Such flights are routine yet perilous in areas lacking proper airstrips, where pilots navigate narrow valleys and unpredictable weather.

CDO Rekha Kandel provides initial assurance

Speaking directly to reporters, CDO Kandel stated, "A helicopter crashed in Khotang District of Nepal, while landing in the farmland. The helicopter was carrying a body and had flown in from Kathmandu. No human casualties has been recorded. More details are awaited." Her prompt update highlights coordinated local response efforts, with rescue teams securing the site and assessing wreckage without reported injuries to crew or bystanders.

Khotang's challenging geography amplifies risks for low-altitude operations, mirroring frequent incidents across Nepal where over 70 per cent of air crashes involve helicopters. Authorities await technical reports on mechanical failure, pilot error, or environmental factors, while the unharmed transport of the body ensures continuity for grieving families. Updates are expected as aviation officials probe further.